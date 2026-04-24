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Previous
Photo 1739
Boats #2
Another image from my walk along the river yesterday. I've probably posted a very similar image in the past but hey, different day different light.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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365
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iPhone 16
Taken
23rd April 2026 9:46am
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boats
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harbour
Joan
ace
Beautiful light!
April 24th, 2026
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