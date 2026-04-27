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Ball, High by cdcook48
Photo 1742

Ball, High

Taken on the weekend at my youngest granddaughter's softball game. (she's the catcher in this photo)
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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