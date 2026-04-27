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Previous
Photo 1742
Ball, High
Taken on the weekend at my youngest granddaughter's softball game. (she's the catcher in this photo)
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Chris Cook
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@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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365
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ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th April 2026 1:22pm
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sportsaction34
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