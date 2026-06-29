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Photo 1803
London Farm House
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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Photo Details
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12
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365
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ILCE-7M5
Taken
26th June 2026 9:23am
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