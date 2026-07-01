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Previous
Photo 1805
Canada Day Golf
A round of golf in the morning (the course replaced their regular pins with Canada flags) followed by a family bbq in the afternoon. A perfect Canada Day. 🇨🇦
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Chris Cook
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@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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365
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iPhone 16
Taken
1st July 2026 12:58pm
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Ann H. LeFevre
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They should hire you as their event photographer! Happy Canada Day!!!!!
July 2nd, 2026
Jessica Eby
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And a Blue Jays win to top it off :) This is a really great shot! Happy Canada Day!
July 2nd, 2026
eDorre
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Great shot and Happy Canada Day!
July 2nd, 2026
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