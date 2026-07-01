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Canada Day Golf by cdcook48
Photo 1805

Canada Day Golf

A round of golf in the morning (the course replaced their regular pins with Canada flags) followed by a family bbq in the afternoon. A perfect Canada Day. 🇨🇦
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
They should hire you as their event photographer! Happy Canada Day!!!!!
July 2nd, 2026  
Jessica Eby ace
And a Blue Jays win to top it off :) This is a really great shot! Happy Canada Day!
July 2nd, 2026  
eDorre ace
Great shot and Happy Canada Day!
July 2nd, 2026  
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