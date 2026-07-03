Eagle on a Tin Roof.

This is a photo I took back in January on a cold drab day with a featureless sky. The underexposed RAW file looked awful and I didn't like that the bird was sitting on an old tin roof so I rejected it and went on to something else. I came across it today whilst looking for something else and decided that I liked the pose and should play around in Lightroom to see if I could do anything with it. After cropping it, fixing the exposure and ferreting out some detail in the bird and the roof it still didn't look that great so I took it into Photoshop and tried out blending in a few textures until I hit upon one I liked. It made all the difference and I quite like the end result. I even like the roof. Moral of the story: Be careful what you throw away, there might be a hidden gem.

BoB, if you are so inclined.