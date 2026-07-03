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Eagle on a Tin Roof. by cdcook48
Photo 1807

Eagle on a Tin Roof.

This is a photo I took back in January on a cold drab day with a featureless sky. The underexposed RAW file looked awful and I didn't like that the bird was sitting on an old tin roof so I rejected it and went on to something else. I came across it today whilst looking for something else and decided that I liked the pose and should play around in Lightroom to see if I could do anything with it. After cropping it, fixing the exposure and ferreting out some detail in the bird and the roof it still didn't look that great so I took it into Photoshop and tried out blending in a few textures until I hit upon one I liked. It made all the difference and I quite like the end result. I even like the roof. Moral of the story: Be careful what you throw away, there might be a hidden gem.
BoB, if you are so inclined.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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Diana ace
I love what you did here, such a fabulous image with great textures and details.
July 4th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
The edit worked really well!
July 4th, 2026  
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