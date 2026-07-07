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Previous
Photo 1810
Junk #2 - Spanner
More fun with textures. I guess this isn’t really junk, just a curious looking wrench. We don’t call them spanners in North America, I just like the word.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M5
Taken
7th July 2026 11:32am
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wrench
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composite.
eDorre
ace
Cool shot and word!
July 8th, 2026
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