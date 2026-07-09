Patch

Dave, aka Patch, is a kite enthusiast and was out flying his kites this afternoon when I came across him. The 7 kites behind him are all his and he told me he has 9 or 10 more at home. He informed me that the flying pig is not technically a kite. This is not a particularly good photo, I exposed for the kites and that left his face underexposed as well as being in shadow from the bill of his cap. I managed to pull out some detail in post but that leaves his face looking a bit HDRish but at least I managed to get a picture of him along with his kites.