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Patch by cdcook48
Photo 1812

Patch

Dave, aka Patch, is a kite enthusiast and was out flying his kites this afternoon when I came across him. The 7 kites behind him are all his and he told me he has 9 or 10 more at home. He informed me that the flying pig is not technically a kite. This is not a particularly good photo, I exposed for the kites and that left his face underexposed as well as being in shadow from the bill of his cap. I managed to pull out some detail in post but that leaves his face looking a bit HDRish but at least I managed to get a picture of him along with his kites.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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Photo Details

eDorre ace
Neat shot! Very cool kites
July 10th, 2026  
moni kozi
Cool shot.
July 10th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
July 10th, 2026  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful find and capture, I have never seen such gorgeous kites!
July 10th, 2026  
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