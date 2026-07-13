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Pier by cdcook48
Photo 1816

Pier

13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these great repetitions and lovely cloudscape.
July 14th, 2026  
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