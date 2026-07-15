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Besties by cdcook48
Photo 1817

Besties

This mural is painted on the side of a drab building in an industrial area. I think it is quite marvelous but I wonder how long it will last before someone defaces it with graffiti.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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