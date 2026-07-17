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50th Wedding Anniversary by cdcook48
Photo 1818

50th Wedding Anniversary

I don't often post family snapshots but this one is special to me. Last night my wife and I thought we were going out to dinner with our daughter and our two sons and their wives to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary. Our eldest son picked us up and drove us to the restaurant whereupon we discovered that they had engineered a big surprise by inviting 30 other friends and family members to help us celebrate and blocked off half the restaurant to accomodate us all. It was a wonderful night and I feel truly blessed. The photo is of my wife and myself with our sons and daughter (black dress) along with our daughters-in-law. Our son-in-law was out of town on business.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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Jerzy ace
Happy 50th !! Lovely family shot with great smiles.
July 18th, 2026  
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