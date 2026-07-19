April @aecasey has posted a request for more entries in the collage challenge so this is my rather hasty attempt. I am leaving first thing in the morning on vacation so have been busy all day packing and taking care of last minute chores. After dinner I quickly took some photos of cameras I have and after playing around with textured backgrounds I placed them in this collage. All rather slap dash. I have used every camera pictured and still own them, however they are not all in working order any longer. Only the Canon 70D and the Sony A75 are still in use. The Sony is my current primary camera. If you are interested in the collage challenge, the theme of which is photography gear, check it out here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/52416/mfpiac-147-starts-now