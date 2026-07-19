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Cameras by cdcook48
Photo 1820

Cameras

April @aecasey has posted a request for more entries in the collage challenge so this is my rather hasty attempt. I am leaving first thing in the morning on vacation so have been busy all day packing and taking care of last minute chores. After dinner I quickly took some photos of cameras I have and after playing around with textured backgrounds I placed them in this collage. All rather slap dash. I have used every camera pictured and still own them, however they are not all in working order any longer. Only the Canon 70D and the Sony A75 are still in use. The Sony is my current primary camera. If you are interested in the collage challenge, the theme of which is photography gear, check it out here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/52416/mfpiac-147-starts-now
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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April ace
Wonderful collection ... love looking at the different bodies.
July 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
A wonderful collection of cameras through the years
July 20th, 2026  
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