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Collecting Pollen by cdcook48
Photo 1822

Collecting Pollen

A western honey bee doing his thing.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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eDorre ace
Wonderful shot and composition
July 25th, 2026  
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