1936 Ford Truck

My son and I attended a Show ‘n Shine in Coombs, near where we are staying in Parksville. I lent him one of my cameras and we both had a blast shooting many of the wonderful classic vehicles on display. Our wives and the grandchildren declined to accompany us so we left them to their own devices. I have many shots to go through but that will have to wait until I get home. I will likely post some of them eventually but in the meantime I wanted to post these photos of this ‘36 Ford. I immediately thought of @swillinbillyflynn, I can imagine him heading off to one of his gigs in it.