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1936 Ford Truck by cdcook48
Photo 1823

1936 Ford Truck

My son and I attended a Show ‘n Shine in Coombs, near where we are staying in Parksville. I lent him one of my cameras and we both had a blast shooting many of the wonderful classic vehicles on display. Our wives and the grandchildren declined to accompany us so we left them to their own devices. I have many shots to go through but that will have to wait until I get home. I will likely post some of them eventually but in the meantime I wanted to post these photos of this ‘36 Ford. I immediately thought of @swillinbillyflynn, I can imagine him heading off to one of his gigs in it.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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LManning (Laura) ace
Quite the unique ride! I love the headlights.
July 26th, 2026  
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