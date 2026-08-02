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Iron Mine Bay by cdcook48
Photo 1827

Iron Mine Bay

I am returned home from my vacation and will attempt now to catch up on regular posting and commenting, both of which have been hit and miss the last couple of weeks. We have been on Vancouver Island, first in Parksville then in Sooke. I will post some of the images I took over the next few days as I get them sorted. This one was taken at a place called Iron Mine Bay accessible by an easy one mile hike through the forest. The last couple of hundred yards were a little gnarly as we descended to the shoreline but my son was there to make sure I didn't fall.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Fabulous pov, composition, neat rock textures
August 5th, 2026  
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