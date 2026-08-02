Iron Mine Bay

I am returned home from my vacation and will attempt now to catch up on regular posting and commenting, both of which have been hit and miss the last couple of weeks. We have been on Vancouver Island, first in Parksville then in Sooke. I will post some of the images I took over the next few days as I get them sorted. This one was taken at a place called Iron Mine Bay accessible by an easy one mile hike through the forest. The last couple of hundred yards were a little gnarly as we descended to the shoreline but my son was there to make sure I didn't fall.