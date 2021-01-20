Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
7 / 365
A Face in the Crowd
Can you see the face? I didn’t until I got the file into Lightroom. Taken for the black and white abstract challenge.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
100
photos
66
followers
36
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Latest from all albums
88
89
6
90
91
92
7
93
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
20th January 2021 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract-49
,
tree-root.
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Excellent black and white! Love this.
January 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close