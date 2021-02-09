Previous
Port Guichon Farm House by cdcook48
Port Guichon Farm House

I don’t know much about Port Guichon Farm other than it belongs to descendants of the prominent Guichon family who played a significant role in developing the cattle farming industry in B.C. It is just across the river from where I live in Richmond.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
What a beautiful old home!
February 10th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful scenery., nicely framed
February 10th, 2021  
JAKB ace
Very stately indeed. But your photos make every building look pretty gorgeous, I must say.
February 10th, 2021  
Samantha ace
What a lovely and peaceful scene. I would love to explore this home.
February 10th, 2021  
