Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
19 / 365
Port Guichon Farm House
I don’t know much about Port Guichon Farm other than it belongs to descendants of the prominent Guichon family who played a significant role in developing the cattle farming industry in B.C. It is just across the river from where I live in Richmond.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
132
photos
77
followers
38
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Latest from all albums
16
17
110
111
112
18
113
19
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
8th February 2021 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
black&white
,
farm-house
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a beautiful old home!
February 10th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful scenery., nicely framed
February 10th, 2021
JAKB
ace
Very stately indeed. But your photos make every building look pretty gorgeous, I must say.
February 10th, 2021
Samantha
ace
What a lovely and peaceful scene. I would love to explore this home.
February 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close