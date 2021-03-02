Sign up
36 / 365
Sculling
This sculler passed under the bridge as I was walking across
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
3
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
170
photos
85
followers
43
following
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
129
130
35
131
132
133
36
134
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
X-T20
Taken
2nd March 2021 4:42pm
Tags
black&white
,
rowing
,
scull
Maggiemae
ace
Super definition and a great capture! fav
March 3rd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wonderful POV!
March 3rd, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Truly a cool PoV
March 3rd, 2021
