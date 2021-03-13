Previous
Next
Used Car by cdcook48
42 / 365

Used Car

Only driven by a little old lady to church on Sunday.

Song title challenge: Bruce Springsteen “Used Car” https://youtu.be/HUVcds-5Vr4
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise