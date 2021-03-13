Sign up
Previous
Next
42 / 365
Used Car
Only driven by a little old lady to church on Sunday.
Song title challenge: Bruce Springsteen “Used Car”
https://youtu.be/HUVcds-5Vr4
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
0
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
187
photos
89
followers
45
following
11% complete
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
140
141
142
143
41
144
42
145
Views
5
Extras
ILCE-6000
11th March 2021 12:59pm
Tags
old-car
,
songtitle-72
