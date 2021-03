Puzzle

This was inspired by my youngest granddaughter who loves picture puzzles. We have spent much time together poring over books of picture puzzles. Walter Wick is a particular favourite. While working in my yard today I photographed several garden ornaments and my dog and merged them into a photo of this bush. It's pretty easy, she will solve it in 10 seconds or less, but it was fun putting it together. Hidden in the bush are: 3 rabbits, 2 squirrels, an otter, a dog and a gargoyle