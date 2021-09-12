Previous
First Game of the Season by cdcook48
71 / 365

First Game of the Season

My granddaughter's soccer team played its first game of the season today so naturally Grandpa was there to document the occasion. That's her in the black shirt.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
