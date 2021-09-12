Sign up
71 / 365
First Game of the Season
My granddaughter's soccer team played its first game of the season today so naturally Grandpa was there to document the occasion. That's her in the black shirt.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
0
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Tags
soccer
,
granddaughter
,
sport
