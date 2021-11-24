Previous
London Landing by cdcook48
103 / 365

London Landing

It was a dull, grey, uninspiring day today but I did my best to come up with an image. It was actually raining lightly when I took this shot.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Photo Details

GaryW
I think it looks great!
November 25th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
I like the pops of green and the tones of the wet wood.
Hope you guys get some clearer weather soon!
November 25th, 2021  
Mags ace
Love the grasses in the water.
November 25th, 2021  
Danny James ace
Wonderfull shot!
November 25th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Love the colors of the grasses in the water against the grey sky
November 25th, 2021  
