103 / 365
London Landing
It was a dull, grey, uninspiring day today but I did my best to come up with an image. It was actually raining lightly when I took this shot.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It's a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge.
478
photos
123
followers
65
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
24th November 2021 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
focus-stack
GaryW
I think it looks great!
November 25th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like the pops of green and the tones of the wet wood.
Hope you guys get some clearer weather soon!
November 25th, 2021
Mags
ace
Love the grasses in the water.
November 25th, 2021
Danny James
ace
Wonderfull shot!
November 25th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Love the colors of the grasses in the water against the grey sky
November 25th, 2021
Hope you guys get some clearer weather soon!