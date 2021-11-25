Sign up
104 / 365
MFPIAC 107 - Circles
For the collage challenge
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
4
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
479
photos
123
followers
65
following
Tags
mfpiac107
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific collection of circles. I like the arrangement of the collage also.
November 25th, 2021
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Nice collage
November 25th, 2021
Diana
ace
Lovely collage of these great circles.
November 25th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Whoa!!! This is terrific! Excellent choices.
November 25th, 2021
