Imperial Landing by cdcook48
106 / 365

Imperial Landing

Late this afternoon the rain finally stopped and the sun poked through the clouds, giving us a little respite before the next storm hits us some time tomorrow.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Chris Cook

Diana ace
Such a wonderful scene beautifully captured. I love that cloudscape and gorgeous tones. So much to see here.
November 29th, 2021  
