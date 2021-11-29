Previous
Next
No water shortage if fire threatens by cdcook48
107 / 365

No water shortage if fire threatens

For the Six Word Story challenge

We have had unprecedented rainfall in the last two weeks and it looks like we are in for more in the next couple of days. Climate change in action.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise