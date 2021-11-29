Sign up
107 / 365
No water shortage if fire threatens
For the Six Word Story challenge
We have had unprecedented rainfall in the last two weeks and it looks like we are in for more in the next couple of days. Climate change in action.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
487
photos
123
followers
65
following
Tags
sixws-124
