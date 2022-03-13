Sign up
160 / 365
Looking to Pass
I spent the afternoon watching my son's beer league team and took a few shots. My son is the puck carrier in this image.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
13th March 2022 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sports
,
hockey
Diana
ace
Fabulous action shot, love the look of concentration you captured on their faces.
March 14th, 2022
