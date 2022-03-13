Previous
Next
Looking to Pass by cdcook48
160 / 365

Looking to Pass

I spent the afternoon watching my son's beer league team and took a few shots. My son is the puck carrier in this image.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous action shot, love the look of concentration you captured on their faces.
March 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise