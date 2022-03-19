Sign up
161 / 365
Dream of far away places.
A Japan Airlines Boeing Dreamliner leaves
YVR for Tokyo.
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
Tags
bench
,
airplane
