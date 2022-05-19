Sign up
Blackbird
I went a little crazy here. There are three images blended in Photoshop. I originally meant this for the current artist challenge but I didn’t think the result looked much like his work at all so I will just enter in the abstract challenge.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
728
photos
148
followers
78
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
13th May 2022 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
icm
,
double-exposure
,
abstract-64
