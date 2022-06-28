Previous
Heading Home. by cdcook48
203 / 365

Heading Home.

A composite for the WWYD challenge. The starting images can be seen here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46618/what-would-you-do?-round-212-starts-today
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Chris Cook

moni kozi ace
Noooo waaay! Awesome entry! So well done!
June 28th, 2022  
