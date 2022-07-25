Previous
Mosquito Creek Marina by cdcook48
205 / 365

Mosquito Creek Marina

Another image from my sister-in-laws float home last night. In spite of the unpleasant name of the marina they are never bothered by mosquitoes.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh how gorgeous, never heard of a float home before! Love capture and reflections. There are some gorgeous yachts there, I would not mind living there ;-)
July 26th, 2022  
