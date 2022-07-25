Sign up
205 / 365
Mosquito Creek Marina
Another image from my sister-in-laws float home last night. In spite of the unpleasant name of the marina they are never bothered by mosquitoes.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
811
photos
153
followers
79
following
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
600
601
602
603
604
605
205
606
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
24th July 2022 9:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
marina
,
night-shot
Diana
ace
Oh how gorgeous, never heard of a float home before! Love capture and reflections. There are some gorgeous yachts there, I would not mind living there ;-)
July 26th, 2022
