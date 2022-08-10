Sign up
208 / 365
Fence
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
1
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
10
1
Extras
NIKON D3200
10th August 2022 8:55am
Public
Shutterbug
ace
I love how you have these two very different fences together.
August 11th, 2022
