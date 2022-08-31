Sign up
213 / 365
Tee Shot
Definitely not sooc. This is a last minute entry into the Sports Action challenge. I took it a couple of weeks ago but am just getting around to posting it now.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile.
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Extras
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
19th August 2022 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
golf
,
sportsaction9
