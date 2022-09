I posted a black and white SOOC version of this shot yesterday. A number of people mentioned they had not seen hops before and @ludwigsdiana commented that it was a pity the shot wasn't in colour so I decided to post this version of the shot in colour to better show the hops. This is taken from a RAW file (the JPEG was shot in B&W) and has had some basic processing applied as well as a slight crop therefore is not sooc.