216 / 365
Mr. Spaceman
This suit was on display in an eyewear store at a local mall. Apropos of that, I have just finished watching season 3 of "For All Mankind", a reimagining of the space race that I can highly recommend.
By the way, this image is not sooc, which is why I have posted it in my Extras folder.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
880
photos
150
followers
78
following
59% complete
8
Extras
X-T20
23rd September 2022 11:19am
space-suit
