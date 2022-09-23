Previous
Mr. Spaceman by cdcook48
Mr. Spaceman

This suit was on display in an eyewear store at a local mall. Apropos of that, I have just finished watching season 3 of "For All Mankind", a reimagining of the space race that I can highly recommend.

By the way, this image is not sooc, which is why I have posted it in my Extras folder.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Chris Cook

November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile.
