The last day of NF-SOOC. (Although there is nothing stopping you from using your nifty fifty and posting sooc forever.) I have 2 today, the other is in my 365 folder. An artist by the name of Glen Anderson has created a number of driftwood sculptures and placed them around Britannia Shipyards in Richmond. I have posted two of my favourites.
Thanks to all who participated in this years nf-sooc challenge. It can be a difficult challenge at times but it sure is fun. A big shout out to Richard Sayer @vignouse who created this challenge and graciously allowed me to be his co-host this year. We both hope to see you join in the fun next September