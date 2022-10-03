Sign up
220 / 365
Photo to sketch
Just for fun. After a month of sooc I've gone the other extreme the last few days and tried different things on my computer. I saw a YouTube video on this technique the other day so I thought I would give it a try. Its different.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
3
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
894
photos
150
followers
79
following
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
21st March 2022 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photo-sketch
moni kozi
ace
Oh, i just love this!
October 4th, 2022
Babs
ace
I love it, very clever. fav. Did you do this in Photoshop?
October 4th, 2022
Diana
ace
This is brilliant!
October 4th, 2022
