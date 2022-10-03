Previous
Next
Photo to sketch by cdcook48
220 / 365

Photo to sketch

Just for fun. After a month of sooc I've gone the other extreme the last few days and tried different things on my computer. I saw a YouTube video on this technique the other day so I thought I would give it a try. Its different.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Oh, i just love this!
October 4th, 2022  
Babs ace
I love it, very clever. fav. Did you do this in Photoshop?
October 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
This is brilliant!
October 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise