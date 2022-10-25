Sign up
223 / 365
Spotted
I took a couple of shots before she looked up and saw me. The eye contact made a much better shot.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here.
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
Photo Details
Tags
black&white
,
street-96
