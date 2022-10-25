Previous
Next
Spotted by cdcook48
223 / 365

Spotted

I took a couple of shots before she looked up and saw me. The eye contact made a much better shot.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise