225 / 365
Two Leaves
Shot for the 52Frames challenge which this week is detail.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
920
photos
154
followers
81
following
Photo Details
Tags
52frames
