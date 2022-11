Nightscape

After soccer we visited my sister-in-law who lives on a float home in a North Vancouver marina directly across the harbour from downtown Vancouver. The sky looked really nice at sunset and I went out on her deck to try and get a photo. The boat sheds in the marina partially block her view and I didn’t have high hopes for the shot but I was able to darken them a bit in post so they aren’t quite as obtrusive and I like the look of the skyline with the golden glow behind it.