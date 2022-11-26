Previous
Fountain, Buddhist Temple Garden by cdcook48
240 / 365

Fountain, Buddhist Temple Garden

There is a Buddhist Temple close to my home and I visited its garden today for the first time. The water has been turned off, I guess for the winter.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Chris Cook

Wylie ace
This is lovely with a beautiful atmosphere. The reflections are wonderful. fav
November 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and reflections.
November 27th, 2022  
Christina ace
Gorgeous
November 27th, 2022  
