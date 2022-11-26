Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
240 / 365
Fountain, Buddhist Temple Garden
There is a Buddhist Temple close to my home and I visited its garden today for the first time. The water has been turned off, I guess for the winter.
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
967
photos
152
followers
81
following
65% complete
View this month »
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Latest from all albums
719
239
720
721
722
723
240
724
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
26th November 2022 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
This is lovely with a beautiful atmosphere. The reflections are wonderful. fav
November 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and reflections.
November 27th, 2022
Christina
ace
Gorgeous
November 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close