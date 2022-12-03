Sign up
243 / 365
Window
Detail from the barn in my other post today.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
1st December 2022 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Love the tones you got in this picture - I was drawn to that window when I first saw the barn the other night
December 4th, 2022
