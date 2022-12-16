Previous
Trying to Get the Shot by cdcook48
247 / 365

Trying to Get the Shot

The shot from the camera on the tripod was a dud but I kind of like this one.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Chris Cook

John Falconer ace
I think it’s a great shot.
December 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
A great shot with so much to see.
December 17th, 2022  
Kathy ace
I like the story it tells.
December 17th, 2022  
