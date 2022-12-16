Sign up
Trying to Get the Shot
The shot from the camera on the tripod was a dud but I kind of like this one.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
16th December 2022 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
britannia-shipyards
John Falconer
ace
I think it’s a great shot.
December 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
A great shot with so much to see.
December 17th, 2022
Kathy
ace
I like the story it tells.
December 17th, 2022
