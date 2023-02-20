Sign up
277 / 365
Have a Seat
The 52 Week Capture prompt this week is chair. I found this broken office chair outside a barn this afternoon.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Camera
X-T20
Taken
20th February 2023 3:27pm
Tags
52wc-2023-w8
Dawn
ace
A nice find
February 21st, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
It's slowly turning itself into a stool.
February 21st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Nice find and capture. Excellent b&w with nice lighting, tones and textures.
February 21st, 2023
