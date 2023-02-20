Previous
Have a Seat by cdcook48
277 / 365

Have a Seat

The 52 Week Capture prompt this week is chair. I found this broken office chair outside a barn this afternoon.
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
75% complete

Dawn ace
A nice find
February 21st, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
It's slowly turning itself into a stool.
February 21st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Nice find and capture. Excellent b&w with nice lighting, tones and textures.
February 21st, 2023  
