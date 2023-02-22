Sign up
279 / 365
Mallard
Mallards are so common I don't usually bother to shoot them but this fellow was posing so nicely I couldn't resist.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
3
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1095
photos
169
followers
86
following
View this month »
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
808
809
277
810
278
811
279
812
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
DMC-LF1
Taken
20th February 2023 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mallard
,
ndao12
Babs
ace
They have such beautiful markings don't they.
February 23rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured with so much of interest to see.
February 23rd, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Oh, but the edit is brilliant! It makes him pop so nicely! I have a few shots with some duck pairs on a lake, but i can,t edit them so that tey look nice. I just don't manage.
February 23rd, 2023
