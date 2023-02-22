Previous
Mallard by cdcook48
Mallard

Mallards are so common I don't usually bother to shoot them but this fellow was posing so nicely I couldn't resist.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Chris Cook

October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Babs ace
They have such beautiful markings don't they.
February 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured with so much of interest to see.
February 23rd, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Oh, but the edit is brilliant! It makes him pop so nicely! I have a few shots with some duck pairs on a lake, but i can,t edit them so that tey look nice. I just don't manage.
February 23rd, 2023  
