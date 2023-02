The Reef Tavern

This weeks prompt in 52Frames is "Line from a song" so I went with "I've got a Nikon camera, I love to take a photograph" from Paul Simon's "Kodachrome". When this song came out I was using a Praktica Nova B but I lusted after a Nikon. It wasn't until a year and a half ago when I found a Nikon D3200 on Craigslist for $150 that I finally had my first Nikon. I used it to take this image of the Reef Tavern in Point Roberts.