282 / 365
London's Landing
Another film shot. This time with some heavy vignetting and a little split toning added in Lightroom.
Ilford XP2 ASA 400
Canon AE1, 50mm f/1.8 lens
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1102
photos
167
followers
85
following
77% complete
