Previous
Next
London's Landing by cdcook48
282 / 365

London's Landing

Another film shot. This time with some heavy vignetting and a little split toning added in Lightroom.

Ilford XP2 ASA 400
Canon AE1, 50mm f/1.8 lens
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
77% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise