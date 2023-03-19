Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
291 / 365
No Trespassing
The 52Frames challenge this week was High Noon. The bright, contrasty light is exactly the kind of light I usually try to avoid. But I guess that was the point of the challenge
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1122
photos
168
followers
85
following
79% complete
View this month »
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
Latest from all albums
823
289
824
290
825
826
291
827
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
17th March 2023 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black&white
,
52frames
Dawn
ace
A very nice b & w
March 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
Great lines and shadows.
March 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close