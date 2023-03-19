Previous
No Trespassing by cdcook48
291 / 365

No Trespassing

The 52Frames challenge this week was High Noon. The bright, contrasty light is exactly the kind of light I usually try to avoid. But I guess that was the point of the challenge
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Dawn ace
A very nice b & w
March 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
Great lines and shadows.
March 20th, 2023  
