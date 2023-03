Aurora Borealis 2

I'm back from a bucket list trip to Yellowknife in Canada's Northwest Territories shooting the Northern Lights. It was definitely one of the most amazing experiences of my life. It was difficult choosing which ones to post but these are two of my favourites. Taken on different nights they show the different ways the aurora can present itself. This one shows some red which is much less common than green. We were lucky to be there when the aurora was particularly active.