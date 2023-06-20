Murikami Garden, Britannia Shipyards

The current people challenge is an environmental portrait so I offer this photo of Annie. She volunteers at Britannia Shipyards Historic Site, tending the Murakami Garden and answering visitors questions about it. Otokichi Murakami was a boatbuilder and fisherman who settled in Steveston in 1929. He, his wife Osaya and their ten children lived in a small two bedroom house on the riverfront until they were interned during the Second World War. The garden next to the house was Osaya's pride and joy and it has been replanted exactly the way she originally planted it. I asked Annie if she would mind if I posted this image on 365 and she kindly gave me permission.