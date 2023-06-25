Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
325 / 365
Murikami House
The current minimal challenge has me looking for doors everywhere. I love doors. And windows
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1228
photos
167
followers
86
following
89% complete
View this month »
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
Latest from all albums
894
323
895
324
896
897
325
898
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
20th June 2023 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
minimal-39
Diane
ace
Great minimalist shot and muted colors.
June 26th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
A very interesting door - not exactly welcoming but just right for a photo!
June 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close