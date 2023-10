Pot Bellied Stove

The heritage displays at Britannia Shipyards offer endless opportunities for photographs. This one is a companion shot to my other post today of the mens bunkhouse. This stove provided heat and a small cooking surface for the bunkhouse. Obviously, in a heritage display there would not be a live fire. I added that and the steam in post. I DID NOT use generative fill. I did it the old fashioned way with layers and masks.